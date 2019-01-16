Share:

KARACHI - Bandits robbed a family member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sherzaman in upscale Clifton locality on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the incident took place near Schon circle in Clifton when Zaman’s sister-in-law was passing from there, adding that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle came close to her and escaped after snatching a purse from her.

PTI MPA from the Sindh while criticising the Sindh government strongly condemned the incident and said that it is not a matter of his family but it is a matter of each and every citizen of Karachi. The incidents of street crimes are on rise but the Sindh government remained silent which is their criminal negligence, he said.

On the other hand, SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig said that the suspect did not show a pistol to the Zaman’s family, however, the application in this regard has been received by the complainant while the police was looking for the suspects involved in the incident.

This is a second similar incident to have occurred in Karachi’s posh locality as earlier some unidentified armed men tried to stop former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, when he driving back home with his family on the night of Jan 9 in Defence Phase-VI.

The police remained busy in investigating the cases and remained fail in tracing and arresting the suspects in looting the family of the PTI MPA and harassing the former Governor Sindh.