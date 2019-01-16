Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of 32 percent profit by Nishat Power Limited on its investment against 17 percent allowed by NEPRA, Senate standing committee Tuesday asked the power division to provide details of earning ratios of all the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on their investments.

The senate standing committee on power, which met here with the Senator Fida Muhammad Khan in the chair, also asked the K-Electric that why the company did not install time of use (ToU) meters for consumers.

Despite the directions of the National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) in 2016, K-Electric had failed in installing time of use (ToU) meters for power consumers which enable them to consume power economically and reduce their billings. Official of the K-Electric informed the committee that for industrial power consumers the meters have been regulated. It is pertinent to mention here that in 2016 NEPRA had asked the K-Electric to install ToU meters for consumers who are using power load of 5 KWh and more, but due to financial constraints, the company had provided this facility only to the industrial sector.

The committee noted that by not installing ToU meters, K-Electric has deprived the domestic and commercial consumers of their just rights and burden them with high charges.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that by installing these ToU meters, power consumers in Karachi could get cheap electricity.

Official of the power regulatory body complained that on each decision of the NEPRA, the K-Electric takes stay order. Official of NEPRA informed the committee that K-Electric has taken stay order on the tariff notified by the NEPRA for the company. Similarly K-Electric had also challenged the NEPRA’s decision which asked the company not to charge meter rent from the consumers, said NEPRA official.

Secretary power division Irfan Ali said that keeping in view the state of affairs of K-Electric, the government has to take some decision. He said that K-Electric has issues with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and NEPRA.

On the issue of IPP, the committee was informed that in 2015, NEPRA had announced tariff for 41 RFO-based and IPP plants which is apart from Reshman Power Generation Limited and Gulf companies.

Representative of the Reshman Power said that the company wants to be converted into IPP which will be provided to the Sundar Industrial Estate.

Reshman Power Generation Company requested for its conversion into an Independent Power Producer (IPP) for a term of 10 to 15 years. The Power Division official informed the Committee that Supreme Court of Pakistan had scraped the rental power plants and Reshma Power Generation Company is one of them.

Secretary Power said that under the short-term IPP policy, in 2015, Reshman Power was allowed to start generation. Now again it has asked for giving it the status of IPP, but they would take decision on it under the law and regulations.

The issue of Nishat Power Limited was also on the agenda of the committee and Power Division and NEPRA were supposed to brief the committee on the matter. They were supposed to briefed the senators about the rules under which “Nishat Power Limited” is earning profit at 32 percent of its investment against 17 percent allowed by NEPRA, but Minister for Power Omar Ayub said that including Nishat, other nine companies’ case in court of law and is sub judice, so we cannot discuss it. Once the decision is issued on it, we would inform the committee.