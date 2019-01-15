Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Nikki Bella has bought a home in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old professional wrestler has splashed out on a bachelorette pad in the City of Angels after moving her stuff out of her ex John Cena's home. Speaking on her show 'Total Bellas', she said: ''I'm just on such a high of getting the house that I wanted. It starts something new for me. It's like the foundation of this new journey that I want to be on. I don't even have the words right now because I'm so excited.