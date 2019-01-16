Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday termed the Opposition’s yesterday’s walkout from the session of National Assembly as a pressure tactic to seek (another) NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

On his twitter account, the Prime Minister said the Opposition wanted ‘to evade accountability for corruption’ in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, which were not initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He further posted “Does democracy mean immunity from corruption of democratically elected political leaders? It seems for them being elected is a licence to plunder the country. In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform,” he said in a series of tweets.

Zardari responds to Imran

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said neither he has a desire to seek a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) nor he actually needs it.

In a brief interaction with the media before meeting Shehbaz Sharif at his chamber in the National Assembly, Zardari said the government was not in a position to give [anything].

To a question about PM Imran Khan’s tweet about NRO, the PPP leader said he would talk when he would make it to the parliament. ‘Neither we need an NRO, nor we desire for it,” said Zardari.

PM expresses gratitude to donors of SKMCH

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all the donors for their help in achieving the financial targets of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) for the year 2018.

On his twitter account, he expressed his confidence that the people would continue their support in the mission to save lives of the poor cancer patients in Pakistan who, otherwise, could not afford treatment.

“The target of SKMCH for the year 2019 is Rs 13 billion ($ 20 m), half of which will need to be met through your donations,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressing his gratitude further tweeted that over the years “my faith in the goodness of mankind has increased greatly. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) is a living tribute to your kindness and generosity”.