PESHAWAR - Pakistan and Afghanistan Tuesday condemned Hundi (illegal money transactions) and agreed to take effective measures to curb illegal money transactions.

It was agreed during a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Afghan Ambassador Shakirulla Atif Mishal here at the Chief Minister House.

The two sides agreed that money laundering was not only illegal but also devastating for any country’s economy. They agreed to use banking channels for promotion of legal trade between the two countries.

They further agreed to extend the scope of state to state, people to people and trader and students’ exchange programmes by providing facilities to investors and increasing trade volume.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for peace in whole region. He said dialogue was the only solution to any dispute or war and continuation of dialogue process could resolve issues in Afghanistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in the entire region.