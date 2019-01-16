Share:

LAHORE - PR - Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Shoaib Zahid Malik has said that PIEDMC is working on a comprehensive road map to increase job opportunities through industrialisation in Punjab province particularly in South Punjab.

Talking to journalists, after visiting Multan, Vehari and Bahawalpur industrial estates, he said that all efforts are being made in order to provide maximum jobs for people of this area. The prime objective is to progress and bring prosperity in this region. This is also the vision of the present government.

Chairman PIEDMC said that PIEDMC is providing all facilities like electricity, water, sewerage, etc. through one window operation to all the investors coming to colonize these industrial estates. All the BOD members and administration is working with the same spirit, he added.

During the visit of these industrial estates, newly elected members of board of directors of PIEDMC including Sajid Saleem Minhas, Yasir Bucha, Anees Khawaja, Shahid Tarer and Usman Khan accompanied the chairman.

The president of Board of Management Multan Industrial Estate (MIE) Jalal-ud-Din Roomi informed about the progress and put forward suggestions to further improve the respective estates, during the visit of MIE.