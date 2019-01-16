Share:

ISLAMABAD/Rawalpindi - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appointed party leader and former MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesperson.

A notification has been issued by the PM House in this regard following a meeting between Chan and Premier Imran.

Chan would be an addition to the already strong team of Primer Khan on media affairs. Besides Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, the Premier has two special assistants on media affairs Iftikhar Durrani and Yousuf Baig Mirza.

A vocal and media-friendly Nadeem Afzal Chan would be assigned the new position on honorary basis and he would confine his activities to Prime Minister’s projection and clarification on his behalf when and where required.

He would issue statements on behalf of Prime Minister on policy matters and day to day political developments taking place on the front.

It is interesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was quite active on social media and used to come up with comments on his tweeter account on political developments.

Talking to a private television channel Nadeem Afzal Chan thanked Prime Minister for reposing confidence in him and expressed his resolve to come up to the expectations of his leader.

Nadeem Afzal Chan had joined PTI after leaving Paksitan People’s Party in April last year.

During his stay with PPP besides remaining MNA he had also served on important party positions and was quite close to the party leadership.

Chan had started his political career as Tehsil nazim, Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin in 2001. He was elected MNA National Assembly from constituency NA-64 in 2008 general elections on the PPP’s ticket. He also contested the general elections 2013 from the same constituency but could not succeed.

In October 2017, Chan resigned as PPP General Secretary, Punjab, citing ‘moral grounds’ and later in April 2018 had joined PTI and contested elections form same constituency on PTI ticket but lost to PML-N candidate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Tuesday night to inspect the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

He was accompanied by Minister of National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Special Advisor to PM Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed and other officials. Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi also reached the hospital soon after the arrival of PM and his team.

The premier visited the Emergency and Paediatric departments of the hospital in Rawalpindi.

He also interacted with the patients and asked how they were being treated and if they were being given medicines or not? He also checked the cleanliness and other facilities provided to patients. He also interviewed the attendants of the patients present in the hospital.

Reportedly, the PM expressed his deep concerns over absence of some doctors from duty at ER Department as well as putting four to five babies in a single cot at the Paediatric Department. He issued instructions to improve the condition of the children wards.

However, the PM appreciated management’s performance and directed that further measures be taken to facilitate patients.

He also directed to improve the health facilities and other infrastructure of the hospital including Paediatric Department.

Earlier, Minister of National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiyani briefed the PM Imran Khan about the health facilities being provided to patients.

Tight security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies on arrival of PM in BBH.