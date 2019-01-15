Share:

SIALKOT-The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab has strongly rejected the recently announced 15 percent hike in the prices of medicines by the federal government.

Talking to the newsmen here on Tuesday, PMA Punjab President Sahibzada Masudul Syed described the 15 percent increase in prices of medicines "as dropping of bombshell on the masses by the federal government." Dubbing the drugs price-hike a conspiracy, he said that it is tantamount to getting the medicines further out of the reach of the poor people who are already finding it hard to avail quality medicines.

He urged the government to withdraw this recent 15 percent increase in medicines' prices in the larger interest of the people.

10,396 TRAFFIC RULES VIOLATORS CHALLENGED

The Sialkot traffic police challaned as many as 10,396 vehicles besides fining them Rs4 million for violation of traffic rules across the district during the year 2018.

According to local traffic police officials, the traffic police challaned 200 buses, 1,080 passengers vans, 389 coaches, 657 rickshaws, 683 trucks, 600 tractor-trolleys, 947 cars and 5,170 motorcycles for overloading, speeding, reckless driving, wrong parking and violation of other traffic rules in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during the year 2018.

Citizen deprived of cash

A local citizen was deprived of 17,000 Saudi Riyals by two bike riders in broad daylight on Monday.

According to a police source, the victim Usman, son of Ashraf, a resident of Mohallah Rasheedpura, was on his way home when two masked bandits intercepted him in the street and snatched 17,000 Saudi Riyals from him. The police registered a case and were investigating.