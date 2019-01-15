Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has directed all doctors with expired registration to renew their registration within a month to avoid strict action by the council. The PMDC issued these directions following the directions of ‘Senate Standing Committee on Health’ which had urged the council to verify the registration of doctors.

The committee had found that around one hundred doctors working in the government hospitals of the city were working with expired PMDC registration. The statement issued by PMDC said that PMDC has taken strict action against doctors having invalid PMDC registration and has decided to ensure the countrywide renewal and registration process of doctors within a month. PMDC took this action on the direction of Senate’s health body.

The PMDC hereby directs all the doctors with invalid registrations to renew their registrations immediately in order to practice medicine. The Acting Registrar PMDC Dr Sitara Hassan said that as per part II of aforesaid regulation (9) “Only those names shall be retained on the register who have paid the dues of the Council and only these names shall be considered to have valid registration”. Medical and Dental Practitioners/Specialists/Faculty with expired/invalid registration/medical officers are directed in their own interest to get their PMDC registration renewed as per PMDC Ordinance 1962 amended through an Act 2012 within a month, failing which PMDC shall initiate strict action in exercise of its powers conferred under PMDC ordinance 1962. As per Pakistan Registration of Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulations, 2008, (XXIV)”Practitioner means a medical practitioner or a dentist possessing any recognized medical or dental qualification whose name is maintained on the register of the council”. 28A.(I) Penalty of practicing without registration- (I) No person, other than a registered medical or dental practitioner shall practice medicine or dentistry. (2) Any person who acts in contravention of the provisions of sub-section (I) shall be punishable with imprisonment for a tern which may extend to two years but shall not be less than six months or with fine which may extend to two hundred thousand rupees but shall not be less than one hundred thousand rupees or with both. 29(2) notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any other law for the time being in force. No medical certificate or prescription or advice shall be considered valid unless obtained from a medical or dental practitioner having valid registration.

She added that the details of doctors with invalid registration status are also available on PMDC website.