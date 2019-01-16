Share:

ATTOCK-The district police have arrested a gang involved in various theft incidents and murder of a person, said District Police Officer Hasan Asad Alvi.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the police had recovered the dead body of Said Muhammad, a resident of Jand, near Bhandar village about two weeks ago. The murder which had created panic and fear in the vicinity was a challenge for the police. He said that accepting this case as a challenge, SDPO Jand Syed Ejaz Shah and his team was tasked with the arrest of culprits. The team, utilising all modern and conventional methods, busted Shatti gang consisting of Shafqat Shatti, Jabran and Afsar Khan. “One of their accomplices Sardar Khan is at large; he will be arrested soon,” said the DPO. He said that ringleader Shafqat Shatti confessed to have killing Said Muhammad along with his accomplice Sardar Khan.

He said that the deceased was a member of their, and they slaughtered him over a monetary dispute. The gang members also confessed to have been involved in various theft incidents.

The DPO said that the police also recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession and further investigation was underway. The DPO added that cases had been registered against them, and they had been put behind bars.

The DPO appreciated the efforts of SDPO Syed Ejaz Shah and his team for solving the mystery of this blind murder and announced cash awards and commendation certificates for them.