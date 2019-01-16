Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-All the investigation officers (IOs) of the district police participated in a one-day training workshop on to learn how to start immediate forensic investigation after the occurrence of a crime.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar told the media that forensic scientist SP investigation crime scene unit Faisalabad Jazib Rumi trained the IOs about how to secure crime scenes and collect evidences which could be very useful to get the accused punished on the base of sold proofs collected through modern forensic investigation.

SUSPECT HELD FOR INVESTIGATION

Arrouti police have taken into custody a suspected man to investigate about the mysterious murder of a young girl of Chichawatni. The girl’s parents had identified the body of their daughter Laila at Pirmahal who was found murdered a week ago near Arrouti in fields of Chak Baggay Wali. Her father Manzoor Hussain and brother Babar Ali told that they had shifted to Chichawatni from Haris Abad locality of Pirmahal 20 days ago.

SODOMY ACCUSED ARRESTED

City police registered a case under section 377 of PPC against a seminary teacher Qari Abdur Rauf and arrested him on Tuesday. Complaint Bashir of Chak 359/GB said that complainant’s 12-year-old son learned Quran in seminary.

He alleged that teacher Qari Abdur Rehman took him to fields in the rear of the seminary where he assaulted him. DHQ hospital doctors also confirmed sexual assault in their report.