ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the progress and prosperity of people was linked with the uniform implementation of the government’s writ.

There were different laws for the influential and the weak people in Pakistan, he said, mentioning the nations having different laws for the powerful and the weak had been destroyed.

The Prime Minister was talking to the participants of National Security Workshop, who called on him here at the PM Office.

The workshop, which was jointly organised by the Pakistan Army and the Government of Balochistan, was aimed at providing information about national security affairs to the participants, including members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, trader leaders, media persons and people from various walks of life belonging to the province.

During their meeting, the participants informed the Prime Minister about the national issues, especially progress of Balochistan and the problems faced by the people there.

Answering various questions of the participants, the Prime Minister said that the present government had given the vision of a New Pakistan.

“When we talk about the State of Madina it means that the principles on which the Muslims in a short span of time had ruled the world.”

Referring to the Opposition’s hue and cry in the National Assembly about democracy in danger, he said that if they were political leaders then they should clarify the allegations levelled against them.

He said that contrary to dictatorship, in democracy a leader was answerable to the people.

The Opposition’s hue and cry in the National Assembly was just to pressurize the government to evade accountability, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the basic reason for the problems being faced by the country today was not following the vision for the creation of Pakistan.

Talking about the problems of Balochistan, Imran Khan said that the province w as ignored in the past as no Federal or provincial government had given attention towards its issues. The country was rich in natural resources, which, if properly exploited, could be sufficient for the progress of the whole country, he added.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would open new avenues of progress and prosperity in Balochistan.

There was dire need of skills development in the province and the government was getting assistance from China in that regard, he added.

The Prime Minister said that alongwith skills development, the government was also giving special focus to get transfer of technology.

Several options, he added, were under consideration to resolve the issue of lack of drinking water in Balochistan.

The present government, he said, had increased the budget of higher education.

Both formal and technical education were very important for the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister informed the participants of the workshop that the government had taken special steps for economic stability and prosperity of the country, which were now yielding results.

The exports were on the rise while imports were declining, he said.

The government, he added, was paying special focus on transfer of remittances from foreign countries through legal means while investment in the country was also on the rise.

He said that the construction of five million houses was a landmark project of the government which would accelerate the pace of economic development and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The gigantic project would be a milestone in meeting shortage of houses in the country, he stated.

He said that implementation of Balochistan’s quota in jobs would be fully ensured.

He said that the enforcement of new Local Government System would empower the people at the grassroots level where accurate use of development funds would be ensured.

The Prime Minister said that efforts were being made to establish Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Quetta in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and the Balochistan government.

He said that the Federal government was in coordination with the Balochistan Chief Minister, who was well aware of the affairs of his province.