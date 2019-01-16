Share:

LAHORE - Tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 Sharjah and Abu Dhabi legs are now available online.

“Tickets are available for the fans on www.q-tickets.com/psl,” said Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman here on Tuesday. “Details about online Dubai and Pakistan leg tickets will be announced soon while box office ticket sales information for all five HBL PSL (Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi , Lahore and Karachi) venues will also be shared in due course,” he added.

He said Sharjah would host a total of eight HBL PSL games; the historic venue with the record for staging most One-Day-Internationals (236) will be the centre stage for the HBL PSL matches for the fourth successive year since the inception of the league in 2016.

“The HBL PSL 2019 arrives at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (February 20) with a match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans from 8:00pm UAE time. Sharjah-crowd’s favourites Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings on Thursday (February 21) at the same time followed by a double-header on Friday (February 22),” he added.

The PCB spokesman said that in the first match on a bumper HBL PSL Friday (February 22 at 3:30pm UAE time), Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars while in the second match of the day defending champions Islamabad United play Peshawar Zalmi. Another double-header is scheduled for Saturday (February 23), Quetta Gladiators face Lahore Qalandars while Islamabad United clash with Karachi Kings.

Sunday (February 24) will see the third and final double-header at Sharjah for HBL PSL 2019 season. Peshawar Zalmi play Multan Sultans followed by a clash between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, added the spokesman.

PSL-4 ABU DHABI LEG: The HBL PSL comes to the Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi for the first time with a total of four matches scheduled at the venue on 4 and 5 March. On Monday (March 4) in the opening match at the venue (3:30pm UAE time), Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi, the two teams have played some nail-biting games in their HBL PSL history and the Abu Dhabi cricket fans have a lot to look forward to when they take the field.

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans play the night match (8:00pm UAE time) the same day followed by Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United matches on Tuesday (March 5).