LAHORE - Pakistan is passing through many severe challenges now a days and the problems surfaced in the last three months are the result of wrong economic policies of previous 70 years.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said this while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the three-day 8th Pharma Expo 2019 Exhibition and Conference here at Expo Centre Lahore on Tuesday. The event is being organized by Prime Event Management and is supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA), and Group of Researchers and Intellectuals of Pakistan (GRIP).

The Governor said the PTI had formed the government with the legacy of internal and external borrowings and debts left by previous regimes. He said pharmaceutical exports can be enhanced up to $ 2 billion in next three years, adding the federal as well as Punjab government would extend every possible cooperation and support to the pharmaceutical industry.

The Governor said Hepatitis has become biggest challenge in the country as up to 20 percent citizens are suffering from the disease.

A concentrated effort by a conglomeration of NGOs including Sarwar Foundation has begun with a target of conducting tests of 100,000 people.

To a question about increase in prices of medicines, Sarwar said the government has initiated efforts to bring down the cost of production of medicines and other products in terms of regional and global competitiveness. Unfortunately the fluctuation in US dollar rate has affected the prices of goods used in manufacturing medicines as raw material is usually imported. The government doesn’t want to close down units, he told. Exhibition will continue till Thursday and daily timing for visitors is 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.