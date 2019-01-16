Share:

A four-member delegation from Qatar on Wednesday visited Secretariat police station of Islamabad and was briefed about working of the force at level of police station.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer welcomed the delegation on its arrival and briefed them about use of latest technology by Islamabad police force. He also briefed the delegation about police measures for community policing and working of front desk, investigation rooms as well as wireless room.

The delegation was also briefed about the police smart car which is interlinked with safe city project. It was told that this smart car helps to check the duty of police officials and ensure elaborate security measures.

The visiting delegation appreciated the working of Secretariat police station and said that Islamabad police force is considered as one of the capable police force in the world.

It also appreciated the vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and other police officials. DSP Secretariat Ulfat Arif, Station House Officer Asjad Mehmud and other police officials were also present on the occasion.