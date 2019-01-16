Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Member Legislative Assembly Sardar Aamer Altaf sworn in as Deputy Speaker Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the office on Tuesday.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir administered oath of office to the newly-elected Deputy Speaker Sardar Aamer Altaf in the assembly which met in the State’s capital town on Tuesday.

The election to the office was held in AJK Legislative Assembly’s Logging Hall wherein the lawmakers cast their vote.

The victorious Sardar Aamer Altaf bagged 34 votes against his only rival Shazia Akber, a nominee of the opposition PPP (AJK chapter) who secured only 8 votes.

A total of 44 members in 49-seat house exercised their right to franchise to elect the Deputy Speaker. Two votes were rejected. Whereas four of the legislators remained absent.

In his opening remarks in the house after winning the office, the newly-elected Deputy speaker Sardar Amer Altaf expressed his resolve o perform his responsibilities to run the house impartially. He said that opposition deserves greetings for participating in the democratic process of the election to the office of the Deputy Speaker. The newly-elected Deputy Speaker also particularly thanked those members of the Assembly who voted him to brining him into the office.

The defeated candidate of the opposition PPP (AJK chapter) Shazia Akber also addressed the house and felicitated to the newly-elected Deputy Speaker.

The session of the house was later adjourned sine-die.

Three injured in

traffic incidents

Three persons including a woman were injured in traffic accidents here the other day. According to police, Sumera Bibi, 50, was crossing a road when she was hit by a motorcycle near Bhooni Ke Morr, Pattoki.

Resultantly, she and the motorcycle Umer were injured and moved to Civil Hospital Pattoki for treatment. In another incident, another motorcyclist M Sultan was hit by a car near Faisal Petroleum. He was injured shifted to hospital.