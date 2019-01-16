Share:

LAHORE - A special committee formed by the Supreme Court on Orange Line found multiple loopholes in protection of monuments and directed LDA, Auqaf, Nespak to finish their tasks. The committee on Tuesday visited General Post Office building, Shah Chiragh Mazar and Mosque, Supreme Court Registry, Saint Andrew Church, Mauj Daryia Shrine, Mosque Chauburji Gateway, Zaibun Nisa Tomb. The Supreme Court constituted a special task force for preservation of 13 monuments on Orange Line.

Senior Minister Aleem Khan confirmed last week that the project would be completed in June-July 2019. The committee has observed that outer lawn of the Chauburji Gateway has not been converted into greenbelt although necessary funds were reported to have been provided by LDA to Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Debris has not been removed from the courtyard by the LDA. The chairman of committee asked LDA to remove the remaining debris within three days while PHA was directed to start the work of converting this courtyard into greenbelt. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said courtyard would be converted to greenbelt as soon as possible and from PHA’s side there would be no hurdle.

Debris was also found in the Zaibun Nisa shrine which was directed to be removed. Red Stone and fresco work of the tomb needed proper finishing. During visit it was also noticed that backside of the tomb need repairing and there are some cracks in tomb which too need to be filled. LDA officials claimed that boundary wall, footpath and drain of both GPO and Supreme Court Registry have been completed. However, the committee pointed out that boundary wall near Exhaust Ducks has not been completed so far.

Major work of Andrew Church has been completed, as per LDA officials. On the other hand, storm drain and ramp outside the Church are yet to be constructed top which LDA officials undertook to complete this work within a month.

Construction of the retaining wall of Centuries shine of Baba Mouj Darya has not yet been started due to paucity of funds and tiles of the entrance of the shrine are broken and the platform outside the Mazar required finishing.

During visit it was also revealed that plaster inside shrine Shah Chiragh has decayed and there were also signs of dampness. XEN Auqaf Department Rafique Noor said that work for the renovation and conservation of the Mazar and the mosque which was constructed during the era of Shah Jahan has commenced.

“Paint, marble flooring, fresco paint, roof treatment and conservation work will also be carried out and visible changes will be made by the end of February 2019”, he said. Project Director LDA Hammad ul Hassan while giving briefing to committee members told existing cracks in the GPO Building have been filled.