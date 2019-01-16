Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Sindh government’s plea regarding the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar read out the decision on the plea and wrapped up the case. Reasons for the dismissal of the plea will be issued in the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict.

The Sindh government had filed a plea in the Supreme Court pertaining to provincial authority in the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The 18th Constitutional Amendment was passed on April 8, 2010 and divested the president of all his executive authority and made him a ceremonial head of state.

The amendment also changed the name of North West Frontier Province (NWFP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave provinces power from the Centre.