I would like to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of scholarships for Baloch students. It is very puzzling that students have long been ignored and neglected in terms of opportunities of education. As a result they are compelled to pursue their education in the privinces’s abysmal education institutes. Unsurprisingly the students are not equipped with basic amenities of education and lack the necessary reforms to pace up with the education quality in other areas. The downtrodden needs the sincere and proper attention of government in order to address their chronic issue and to pay their role in better way for CPEC it will also pave away the state of deprivation among Baloch people.

MANAN SAMAD,

Kech, December 9.