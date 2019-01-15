Share:

KAMALIA-Noted social activist Ch Sarwar Noor asked the government to set up drug rehabilitation centres to rehabilitate drug addicts.

He was talking to a press meet at Kamalia Press Club here the other day.

He stated that drug addicts, especially the young people should be helped to get rid of this curse and made a capable part of society. He stressed the need for society's collective efforts to overcome the scourge of drug addiction.

"In order to highlight its dangers, awareness programs should be launched frequently," he said, adding that a series of seminars should be organised at educational institutions and public awareness campaigns should be arranged.

Ch Sarwar Noor commented that the growing trend of drugs had brought young generation to the brink of destruction.

He called for prompt action in this regard without delay. He also called upon the government to cope with the drug mafias that were damaging the society.