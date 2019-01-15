Share:

Seeds taken up to the Moon by China’s Chang’e-4 mission have sprouted, says China National Space Administration. This development adds to the space race which has developed in the last 50 years, with countries like the United States of America (USA) and Russia spending excessively to develop their space force. China is a recent contender in the game but we have witnessed the growing strength of their military in successive years. This advancement, which many others have not been able to achieve, will now push for more spending in these countries. Countries like India also plan to send a three-member team into space for the first time in 2022.

The budding of the cotton plant means that conditions for life on the Moon are not as harsh as considered previously. This will add to the attempt of scientists to discern whether or not the planet Mars is inhabitable or not. Another recent addition to the list of discoveries was the reception of radio signals from a galaxy far away. This is the second time in history that NASA has received such signals. Discoveries like these are now prompting countries to look for life beyond our own circle of orbit. For this, millions are being spent on space exploration. Pakistan will be able to send astronauts into space with the collaboration of China in the next years, according to the Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

No country, at the moment, can beat America’s spending for the cause but the direction this race is taking definitely means that beyond military capacity and economic development, there is a new battle ground for countries which is now the space. The leverage that each country has is that whatever area they tap, there are no restrictions on the amount of research that one can conduct. The only concern now remains whether or not this race will get deadly.