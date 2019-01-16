Share:

LAHORE - CIA Police on Tuesday claimed to have smashed 10 gangs of criminals by arresting their 32 members during a special crackdown. Lahore’s SP (CIA) Usman Ijaz Bajwa while addressing a press conference at his office said that the arrested suspects were wanted to the police in several cases of heinous crimes including murder and robbery.

The official also claimed that the police recovered looted valuables and firearms from their possession. He said the suspects were wanted to Lahore police in more than 90 cases. Further investigation was underway.