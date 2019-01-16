Share:

OKARA-Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directives appeared true in the raising of a shelter at the DHQ hospital which was provided for patients.

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad visited Patient’s shelter in front of the outdoor section of the hospital, where a formerly constructed veranda was covered and changed into a shelter. The DC, while talking to the present citizens, said that the DHQ hospital was the main centre for providing standardised medical facilities to the whole of the district. But often it was seen that the patients coming from far off corners of the district had to stay somewhere for one or more nights here. At the directives of the PM of Pakistan and the CM Punjab this shelter had been prepared in an excellent shape.

Now the people of far off places would be able to stay for the night here. The hospital administration would provide them food as well. She said that the district administration had tried utmost that no patient should remain without proper treatment and free medication.