CHAGHI - Governor of Tabuk and member of the Saudi Arabian Royal family Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud arrived in Chaghi here on Tuesday for hunting houbara bustard.

According to details, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassni, Provincial Minister for Information Zahoor Baledi, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar and besides others local politicians, tribal leaders, military officials and high-ups were present for welcome to the Prince at Dalbadin Airport.

Governor Tabuk Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz arrived in his special airplane. He stepped down from the airplane and shook hand with all hosts.

Later on he sat in his vehicle and went to allotted desert area near Mach for hunting houbara bustard.

A heavy contingent of security personnel were deployed for security of the Tabuk Governor.