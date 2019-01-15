Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Police arrested 10 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, two stolen bikes and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said on Tuesday. According to details, Aabpara police arrested a drug pusher namely Sikander Khan and recovered 150 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Shah Jehan and recovered a sword from him. Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police arrested Dawood Shah and recovered a stolen bike from him.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Khan Muhammad besides recovering a total of 735 gram hashish from his possession. Ramana police arrested Imran and recovered a pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Ramzan for having 115 gram heroin while Sihala police arrested Abbas and Abdul Rehman and recovered 235 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from them respectively. Lohi Bher police arrested a bike lifter Usama and recovered a stolen bike from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.