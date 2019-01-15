Share:

LAHORE-‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, who delves with the tenure of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was cleared for release in Pakistan with minor cuts, said the Central Film Censor Board of Pakistan (CBFC) on Tuesday.

The film, which is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.

“The film has been cleared with minor excisions,” CBFC chief Danyal Gilani told IANS.

The film, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, Starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh is based on an eponymous book by Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to the Prime Minister. Jayantilal Gada of Pen, the presenter of the film, is delighted that the film is being released in Pakistan.

“PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, has got a green signal from Pakistan. Pakistani movie-goers will be able to enjoy the film. I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister too,” Gada told the publication.

“I am also thankful to Pakistan’s Censor Board chairman for approving our film,” he added.