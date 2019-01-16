Share:

Turkey on Wednesday was hunting for another 33 suspects over their alleged links to a group believed to be behind a failed coup in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations to catch the suspects on the orders of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. Soldiers in active service, teachers, police officers and a scholar were among those targeted in the operations, Anadolu said.

The suspects allegedly contacted via pay phone with the network headed by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind of the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.

Ankara has requested Gulen's extradition from the United States for seven times, according to Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul. "We have not gotten a result yet regarding this issue, but we will take all legal actions," Gul was quoted as saying the previous day by local media. Ankara has issued detention warrants for hundreds of coup suspects in recent days.