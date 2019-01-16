Share:

If you rely on social media only, Pakistan’s political scene looks extremely vigorous and viciously divided. In a normal democracy, though, parliament is the ultimate arena to fighting political battles, especially its directly elected house called the national assembly or whatever.

Condemned to watch and report the proceedings of our national assembly due to professional compulsions, allow me to state with a heavy heart that the real time happenings there are unbearably insipid and rudderless. To fathom my pain just consider what had happened Tuesday morning.

This day of the week is reserved for private initiatives to introducing new laws. Taking advantage of it, Ms Aliya Kamran from the opposition benches wanted to introduce a Bill. It desired amendments in the law that regulates formation of the Islamabad High Court.

Being the spouse of an activist lawyer, Ms Kamran primarily wanted to ensure that equal representation from all our provinces should be visible in the number and roaster of judges available to this court. Apparently, the government had no valid reason to oppose it.

Before introducing a Bill, however, the mover needs approval from the House. The treasury benches shouted “no” and the opposition pressed for the head count.

Deputy Speaker, a new entrant to the House from Quetta via a PTI ticket, was sitting in the presiding chair and after the head count, he announced that the motion seeking approval for introducing the said Bill had been rejected by the majority of two votes.

The opposition fiercely refused to accept the said count performed by the assembly staff and pressed for its repeat. The Chair refused to oblige. To force the recount, the opposition clustered around the presiding rostrum. Suri, the Deputy Speaker, was still not moved and in sheer anger or panic he adjourned the House to seek calm.

Firmly holding to his position, the Deputy Speaker kept stressing that parliamentary rules and traditions did not allow him to go for the recount, once the first count had already been accepted and announced by the Chair.

For more than an hour, I kept waiting in the press lounge for resumption of the House proceedings. Finally, the Deputy Speaker returned to the House to announce adjournment until Wednesday morning.

Before returning to the presiding Chair, however, Mr Suri had conceded to opposition representatives after lengthy discussion in his chambers that the Bill that Ms Aliya Kamran wanted to “introduce” should be considered as if passed on to the concerned committee for exhaustive deliberation. We have no answer to a legitimate question that why he took so long to take the U-Turn.

Interestingly only on Monday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan had posted an angry Tweet. Through this he reminded the opposition that Parliament “costs taxpayers billions yearly.” Will he now ask the youthful Deputy Speaker as to why he wasted so many precious moments of the national assembly while sticking to a position he could not stand by in the end?

Suri’s conduct rather compels experienced parliament watchers to seriously suspect that perhaps the government did not have winning numbers sitting on their benches when motion to introduce the said Bill was put for head count. And if our suspicion proves right what about the future counts that the same Deputy Speaker may often be calling for.

Although visibly trivial much ado that we witnessed about the head count on Tuesday forces the cynical me to presume as if the PTI diehards like Mr Suri have begun relying on “alternative facts” that serve and please the current US President and his “base.”

Returning to the Tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan had posted Tuesday morning one would rather feel motivated to imagine as if the PTI leader himself also feels more comfortable with “alternate facts.”

Via the said Tweet, Imran Khan had expressed annoyance with opposition’s behaviour in the national assembly. He blamed them for habitually walking out of parliament to “Seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI.”

Prime Minister is certainly correct to underlining that “billions” are spent yearly to hold parliamentary sessions. The business put there must, therefore, be dispensed with diligently.

While expressing annoyance over the wasted billions, though, Imran Khan should also recall that he happens to be the Leader of the House, called the national assembly of Pakistan. How many times, since formation of the current assembly through the elections of 2018, had he graced its proceedings with his own presence?

His record in this context is dismal to say the least. It looks doubly frustrating if you care recalling that since his election to Prime Minister’s Office, the promotional team of Imran Khan repeatedly told us that their boss would regularly participate in parliamentary proceedings.

We were also promised an exclusive “Hour” where the Prime Minister would himself answer questions related to his government’s performance. That “hour” has yet to come in spite of the fact that the current assembly is now holding its 7th session.

It will, however, not be fair to hold the Prime Minister exclusively responsible for the yawn-inducing doings of the current parliament. The opposition is equally responsible by not creating situations that force the prime ministerial presence and intervention.

The ongoing session of the national assembly, for example, has been summoned, primarily to discuss and approve “the mini-budget” that finance minister may present on Jan 23.

The widespread stories of doom and gloom regarding the state of Pakistan’s economy these days can only be scuttled, efficiently, if the anticipated mini-budget inspires and facilitates a comprehensive debate on it.

But we have been told that the current session may terminate only two days after presentation of the mini-budget, i.e., on Jan 25.

I simply fail to fathom as to why opposition representatives, negotiating the timeline of a national assembly session, have agreed to this arrangement.