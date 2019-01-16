Share:

LONDON - Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings into alleged racist chanting by Chelsea fans in the Europa League game with MOL Vidi. A vocal minority chanted offensive songs about Tottenham fans in the 2-2 draw in Hungary on December13. Chelsea said fans who sang an anti-Semitic chant had “shamed the club”. Uefa will rule on the case at its next meeting on February28. The events came five days after the alleged racist abuse of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling by some Chelsea supporters during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge. Four fans were suspended by the club. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck greeted Chelsea supporters at the turnstiles before a Premier League win at Brighton on December 16 and wrote an open letter condemning the actions of “a few mindless individuals”.