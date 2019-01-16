Share:

London - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has overwhelmingly lost a crucial vote on her Brexit plans in the House of Commons, the UK's lower house of parliament.

May lost by 230 votes after lawmakers voted by 432 to 202 to reject the deal. Politicians from different political parties rejected the proposed Withdrawal Agreement, currently the only deal agreed with the European Union on how Britain should exit the bloc in March of this year.

As soon as the vote was cast, May stood to tell lawmakers that Tuesday night's vote showed nothing about what Parliament supports.

The leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would now table a motion of no confidence in the government during parliamentary business on Wednesday (today).

Her deal with Europe is seen by some as a sell-out to the ideals of Brexit, reducing Britain's influence while staying within many of the EU's rules. And many of those who oppose Brexit didn't like the deal either. They have argued that it will reduce Britain's ease of trade with the world, repel global talent, and increase the cost of living.

The result creates a political vacuum in the Brexit process, with no firm certainty as to what might happen next. Potential outcomes range from a revised attempt by May to force her plan through, a second Brexit referendum or even a General Election.

In a final statement to Parliament prior to the vote, May had urged lawmakers to back her deal or risk further division across the country.

Following the heavy defeat, the pound gyrated briefly below $1.27 before recovering. Sterling had been sitting near session lows at $1.273 prior to the vote.

Tuesday's vote in the House of Commons was termed the "Meaningful Vote" and granted lawmakers to have their say on the terms of Brexit that the EU and British government have already agreed.

It was only granted to UK lawmakers after British businesswoman Gina Miller won a 2016 court case in the High Court of Justice, demanding that Parliament must have a say.

On June 23, 2016, voters in the UK favoured leaving the EU by 51.9 percent. The UK is legally set to leave the political and trading bloc on March 29.

Earlier, the only amendment to Theresa May’s Brexit deal to be voted on in the Commons has been heavily defeated, after three other amendments selected for votes were unexpectedly pulled at the last minute by the MPs and parties who tabled them.

The amendment from the veteran Conservative backbencher John Baron, which sought to address MPs’ concerns on the Irish border backstop, was brushed aside by 600 votes to 24.

Baron’s amendment stated that if May’s deal was passed, the UK would have the unilateral right to terminate the backstop without the say-so of the EU. This would have gone against the withdrawal agreement with the EU, and so was not supported by the government.

It had been due to be the last of four amendments to be voted on, after they were selected by the Speaker, John Bercow, from a dozen on offer. But the other three amendments were withdrawn by their proposers at the last moment.

These were tabled by Jeremy Corbyn and other Labour frontbenchers, seeking to rule out a no-deal departure and condemning May’s plan for not providing “a permanent UK-EU customs union and strong single market deal”; a joint effort from the Scottish National party and Plaid Cymru calling the deal “damaging for Scotland, Wales and the nations and regions of the UK”; and one from the Tory MP Edward Leigh also seeking to limit the backstop.

Before the final debate on the deal, another backbench Tory amendment that Downing Street had hoped could limit the extent of May’s likely losses was not selected for a vote.