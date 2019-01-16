Share:

SHIKARPUR - A painful accident took place at village Murad Jagir where a mother of two kids and her alleged paramour shot dead on suspicion of having illicit relations by her husband and her brother-in-law with kalashnikov in the precinct of Mouladad Police Station, in Jacobabad district, on Tuesday.

Manzoor Soomro, HC of aforesaid police station confirmed the incident and told this scribe that a mother of two kids identified as Giramul, 25, wife of Sabir Jakhrani and her alleged paramour identified as Niaz Ahmed Jakhrani were shot dead by her husband named Sabir Ali with the help of his brother named Farooque Ahmed Jakhrani on having suspicion of illicit relations.

The killers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Following on the information, area police rushed to the spot and transported the bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad from where both the bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

Mouladad police registered a case [06/2019] on the behalf of state at above mentioned police station and launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects; however police have not succeeded in arresting the both accused till filling of this news story.