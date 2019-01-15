Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a solid strategy is needed to successfully cope with economic and foreign policy challenges.

Speaking at a function organised by local traders in his honour here on Tuesday, the foreign minister emphasised that core principles of the foreign policy should be decided in the light of Pakistan's interest while staying beyond politics. "These principles should contain our priorities for next 50 years," he argued.

He said that national cohesion is need of the hour to achieve this goal. He disclosed that an advisory council has been constituted in the Foreign Ministry by the government to build foreign policy on new grounds as well as to cope with foreign policy challenges. He said that the council comprised of former ambassadors, federal secretaries, experts of foreign affairs and academic experts from three universities. He said that opinion of all these experts would be sought for making foreign policy which would help put the country on right path.

He said that he pursued the case of a new province in PTI without any bias as a result of which the party made it part of its manifesto. "The constitution of South Punjab province is imperative for eradication of poverty, generating economic growth, resolving problems and making federation further stronger," he claimed. He said that as per logic and merit Multan is the most suitable spot for secretariat. He said that Multan could become an economic hub after creation of South Punjab province.

He lamented that whenever South Punjab province is discussed, some elements raised the issue of other new provinces. "These efforts are meant to create hurdle in way of South Punjab province," he maintained. He said that the powers, which caused divide, used to become active whenever any activity to create South Punjab province was done. "I ask these powers to let one province be created first. We'll see other provinces later on," he asserted. He said that Multan is the hub of media, economic activity and culture, adding that the economy of this region would get further stronger after creation of the province. He said that new jobs would be created after creation of province and people would not have to go to Lahore for the resolution of their problems.

He said that the Bahauddin Zakariya University is identity of Multan and this institution played key role in development of the region. He regretted that the former governments did not set up universities in South Punjab in proportion with the population of this area as they did in upper Punjab. He said that the successive governments never gave importance to the universities while in America and Europe they were part of government administration. He said that the role of university in promotion of democracy could not be undermined in a democratic society.

PCP DELEGATION VISITS BZU

A delegation of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) visited the faculty of Pharmacy of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here.

The delegation, comprising Dr Atif Ali Raza, Dr Shahwar and Zakaur Rehman, inspected all facilities being provided at the faculty.

In a briefing, Dr Sohail Arshad informed that the D Pharmacy programmme is being run in accordance with the directives of the council, adding that they also sought guidance from the PCP for postgraduate programmes.

He informed that admission to the faculty is made purely merit.

Dr Nisar Hussain Shah, Dr Fawad Rasool, Dr Muhammad Aziz and other officials concerned were on the occasion.

COMBING DRIVE AGAINST POWER-PILFERERS

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Tuesday stepped up the campaign against power-pilferers in all feeders of the region.

During the combing campaign, the Mepco officials would examine electricity metres of all categories in 13 districts of the regions and one feeder in each circles has been selected for this purpose.

Mepco Chief Engineer Chaudhry Akram has directed all SEs of nine circles to submit the report of inspection on daily basis.

Checking of metres has been initiated at 11 KV Bahadurpur feeder, 11 KV feeder Bahaudur Garh, (DG Khan circles), 11 KV Saifun feeder (Vehari Circle) 11 KV feeder Baseera (Muzaffargarh Circle), 11 KV

Nawan Kot Feeder (Rahim Yar Khan) 11 KV Donga Bonga Feeder and 11 KV feeder at Shantinagar (Khanewal Circle).

MNSUA FIRST CONVOCATION POSTPONES

The first convocation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, scheduled to be held on Jan 16, has been postponed.

An official handout issued here on Tuesday said the convocation has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. New date for it will be announced soon, it added.

The graduates for 2012-16 and 2013-17 sessions will be honoured in first convocation.

Toppers will also receive medals, it concluded.