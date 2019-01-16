Share:

TEHRAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif who, leading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, was in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, made the remarks at a joint trade conference attended by economic representatives from Iran and Erbil. The Iranian minister said Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan Region ‘share historical roots’, describing the Iraqi Kurdistan as an important neighboring region.

No one can tell Iran and its neighbor not to be together, Zarif added.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say, ‘If Erbil were under the control of Daesh (ISIS), we would be worried as well and we would feel insecure.’ Zarif said Iran believes in the goodwill of Iraqi Kurdistan Region and it wants the other party to believe in its goodwill in return.

He welcomed closer ties with Iraq, contributing to establishing a central government and holding talks with the Iraqi Kurdish parties.

Other issues discussed during the meeting, included clearing the debts of the Iranian companies, setting up joint industrial parks along the borders, exporting using each other’s capabilities and customs facilities.

Iran’s foreign minister expressed hope for enhancing ties between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan more than ever.