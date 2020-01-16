Share:

The three European Union (EU) countries, Britain, France and Germany, have decided to begin the dispute mechanism process against Iran for failing to observe the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. If the joint commission finds out the allegations of the EU members correct, Tehran may face international isolation. It will lose the upper hand, which it has maintained so far against the United States (US) in the nuclear deal.

The purpose that Iran wanted to achieve from intensifying enrichment was to pressurise the remaining parties to the nuclear deal. However, with the recent move of the EU members, it is evident that Tehran’s move has backfired. Moreover, Tehran saying that it had little faith in Europeans’ determination “to work with all participants to preserve” the landmark deal will add more fuel to the fire.

What options does Iran have at the moment? Iran, right now, needs not to lose its allies. Worth remembering is the fact that the three EU members did make some efforts to preserve the deal. France, in fact, in the recent past, tried to engage both the US and Iran on the nuclear issue. However, Tehran’s frustration with the impasse cannot be ignored. Given that the US was the most important party to the deal, Tehran was left with very few options once the US had walked away from the agreement and reimposed the sanctions.

But Tehran could have and should rely on the power of dialogue. Active engagements with the rest of the members of the deal should be Iran’s strategy to exert pressure on the US for joining the agreement again. True that the EU powers’ failure to bring the US back to the deal leaves little for Tehran to believe in these countries’ commitment to preserving the deal. However, Iran must re-engage with the EU members and deliberate on the options it has to bring the US back to the deal.