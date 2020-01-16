Share:

I would like to draw attention towards the health issues in Pakistan. Every year, Pakistan faces more health problems than it did in the previous one, leading to new kinds of diseases and problems that are difficult to treat due to the unfavorable financial, economic and climatic conditions.

In Pakistan the majority of the population is living below the poverty line in such scenario where it has become really difficult for a poor man to feed his family and himself. Overall, health facilities are mostly not available in the rural parts of Pakistan. While doctors are available in the area, they do not perform their duties in the Basic Health Units. Doctors also charge high fees which is a huge burden on the people whose average monthly income is very low.

I request those responsible to lower the prices of medications so that the lives of poor people can be saved. It is the responsibility of government to provide awareness program through Print media and as well as electronic media. Print media and electronic media of Pakistan ought to help solve the problems of health issues.

HAJRA ALI,

Rawalpindi.