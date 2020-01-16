Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday organized a creative art competition on road safety. The competition was organized in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) and Solidarity among Young Nation for Change (SYNCH), a group of young medical students working for improving healthcare standards and social welfare. In the competition, students of various medical colleges of Pakistan presented their posters and 3D models with regards to road safety and traffic rules. Motorway DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik and SSP Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani were guests of honour on the occasion. In poster competition, Muhammad Ibrar of Sahiwal Medical College got first position. Asifa Saleem and Maria Ahsan both from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore got second and third positions respectively. A seminar was also organized for apprising the students of driving rules and precautions required to save pedestrians from road accidents. Speaking on the occasion, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram urged the participants to aware youth regarding road safety measures, follow traffic principles and show discipline on roads. He appreciated the efforts of NH &MP in strict enforcement of rules and educating the masses. Ahmad Arslan Malik said that following traffic rules could help minimizing road accidents. He added that collaboration with UHS would help dealing with emergencies and saving life.