Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of 10 lawyers including Hassaan Niazi till January 22 in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein all accused appeared at the start of proceedings. The investigation officer submitted a report of photogrammetric test of Hassaan Niazi, during the proceedings. He stated that the other accused had not joined the investigations so far and their photographs and videos were required for photogrammetric test by the forensic science laboratory. On this occasion, the court directed the other accused to join the investigations while extending their interim bail till January 22. The court also sought a report and complete case record on the next date of hearing. Hassaan Niazi, Abdul Majid, Syed Zain Abbas, Sikandar Siddique, Ali Javed Malik, Osama, Abdul Rehman Butt, Rana Adeel, Umar Ghauri and Chaudhry Muzammal had approached the court for bail. They submitted through their bail applications that they had no link with the PIC attack case. The Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for forcing their entry into the PIC and beating up medics and nurses besides damaging furniture and equipment of the hospital on December 11.