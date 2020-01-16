Share:

According to Radio Pakistan, China's Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing says the year 2020 is the year of renewed commitment from both Pakistan and China to negate common enemy's propaganda by further strengthening mutual cooperation in areas beyond CPEC, including defense and international affairs.

Talking to news men in Islamabad, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project has entered its second stage where social, industrial and agriculture sectors would be the areas of special focus.

He said a number of Chinese agriculture companies are coming to Pakistan to purchase more value added agriculture products.

He said China has always supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir dispute as the Indian occupation is unjustified and illegal.

Yao Jing said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.