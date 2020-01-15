Share:

BEIJING - The new optical remote-sensing satellite for commercial use Red Flag-1 H9, along with three small satellites, is launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2020.

China sent a new optical remote-sensing satellite for commercial use into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province on Wednesday morning.

The satellite, belonging to the Jilin-1 satellite family, also named Red Flag-1 H9, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 10:53 a.m. Beijing time.

The new satellite, developed by the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., has a super-wide coverage and a resolution at the sub-meter level. It is also capable of high-speed data storage and transmission. Via the same carrier rocket, three small satellites including NewSat7 and NewSat8 developed by an Argentinian company were also sent into space.