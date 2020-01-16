Share:

LAHORE - Crescent Cricket Club beat Muslim Gymkhana by six wickets to enter second round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament. Brilliant all-round display of batting and wicketkeeping by Arslan Khan of Crescent Club was the main highlight of the match which was played at Whadat Eaglets Ground on Wednesday. Muslim Gymkhana, batting first, scored 233/6 in 35 overs. Farhan Nazar cracked 75, Ahsan Saeed 52, Kamil Ali 47 and Mohsin Butt 29. Asad Ullah bagged 3/25, Bilal Iqbal 2/51 while M Babar and Rana Tabarak got one wicket each. In reply, Crescent Club chased the target losing just four wickets in 27.2 overs. Salman Khan hammered unbeaten 60 while M Arslan cracked 52, Sadaqat Ali 32 and M Arif Rasheed unbeaten 31. Waqas took 2/56.