LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the PTI government wants to introduce a system of District Disputes Resolution Committees (DDRCs).

The minister while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday said that the District Disputes Resolution Committees system would help in the delivery of instant justice and resolve petty and compoundable cases. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG, CCPO, DIG Legal and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The meeting also discussed the composition, structure, and rules of the proposed DDRCs. Raja Basharat said that the DDRCs system would reduce the workload on the police and the courts and help save the common man’s money and time. He said that this system is an important component of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, while DDRCs would comprise of local honest and learned people who had won good reputation in the society.