Share:

KARACHI - Young ENT specialists and surgeons, along with trainees in the sub specialty from different instituions of Karachi attended a conference to help develop their professional skills and overcome their weaknesses.

The event was arranged by Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in collaboration with ENT Department of Dr. K M Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology.

On the occasion some 20 young ENT doctors presented their respective papers, which were equally focused on research work as well as their communication skills required to help ease the concerns and complaints of the patients.

DUHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy on the occasion said the University encourages medical research and that financial resources are also provided for this purpose.

“Research requires a large sum of money, in this regard, Dow alumni along with the government is playing an important role,” he said.

Prof. Quraishy a senior medical teacher and physician said DUHS is also pleased to announce significant progress in the operation of the eardrum in which the eardrum is being operated by endoscopy.

“Twelve operations have been carried out free of cost in the ENT ward of the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, through endoscopy of the eardrum,” he said. The guest of honor of the session, Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor Tariq Rafi (also an accomplished ENT surgeon) said the event will help to promote the culture of research in Pakistan.

He suggested need for such meeting on monthly basis as it will also encourage young doctors to read, learn and increase their knowledge.

Principal of Dow Medical College Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that holding a Young ENT Summit at Dow Medical College was an honor.

Chairperson of the summit, Prof. Shuja Farrukh said that there were some of the best ENT doctors and surgeons in the civil hospital and there was need to make optimum of the opportunities enabling ENT trainees benefit from them.

He said Pakistan ENT Society has been organizing various programs throughout the country since 1981, however, this is the first such summit being organized for our young doctors.

Young doctors from Aga Khan University, Zia-ud-Din, Hamdard Medical University, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Liaquat National Medical College, Lyari Medical College and Dow University of Health Sciences presented research papers at the summit.

Later on basis of the assessment of senior ENT professors, Dr. Shayan Khan was awarded first prize for his research paper presented during the proceedings.

Dr. Maheen Piyar Ali clinched second prize while third was secured by Dr. Huzaifa Moiz.