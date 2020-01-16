Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 18,440 MW hydel potential has been identified so far in Gilgat Baltistan (GB), out of total 41,867 MW identified potential from Indus Cascade.

Sources here on Tuesday told APP that hydroelectric power was the cheapest, cleanest and indigenous form of energy and Pakistan had total over 60,000 megawatts of identified projects in various parts of the country including GB.

Giving the details of identified hydel projects in GB, they said Shyok had 640 MW, Skardu 12,00 MW, Tungus 2200MW and Yulbo 2800 MW potential.

Similarly, 71,00 MW could be generated from Bunji and 4500 MW from Diamer Basha dams, they said. Moreover, 8341 MW potential had been identified from Jhelum corridor and the projects included 840 MW Suki Kinari, 130 MW Patrind, 600 MW Mahl, 640 MW Azan Pattan, 720 MW Karot, 960 MW Dudhnial, 1100 MW Kohala and 500 MW Chakothi etcetera. Around 4000 MW hydel potential had also been identified from Chitral, Swat and Kabul Corridor.

The projects included 1008 MW Darora-Timargara Hyderapower, 379 MW Chitral Panjgora Hydropower Projects and 231 MW Kalangai dam, they added.