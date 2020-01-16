Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday organized “Ghazal Festival” in connection with its talent hunt programme. Students from various colleges and universities took immense interest and enthusiastically performed at Alhamra. This musical event aims to promote music and provide quality entertainment to public. The “Ghazal Festival” was attended by 12 singers from different universities who were selected for the festival. These twelve singers showcased their musical skills which earned appreciation from the audience. The singers performed outstandingly on famous ghazal numbers.