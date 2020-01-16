Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and the opposition have finally reached a consensus over the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner as the government side on Wednesday suggested the name of Raja Sikandar Sultan as its nominee for the CEC post. However, the final name for the CEC spot is likely to be announced today after a mutual consensus between the government and opposition. According to sources in the government and opposition Raja Sikandar Sultan and Fazal Abbas Maken were on the top of the list for the vacant post of CEC as the opposition side had no reservations over both these names. Following the resistance of the opposition, the government agreed to withdraw the name of Baber Yaqoob as their candidate for the CEC. Meanwhile the opposition also suggested two names for the empty position of CEC including Irfan Qadir suggested by PPP and Zulfiqar Cheema by the PML-N and JUI-F jointly.

However, talking to The Nation exclusively JUI-F leader and member of the committee Shahida Akhtar Khan said that they had no reservations over the new name of the government suggested for the vacant position.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, PPP leader Dr Sikandar Mandhro said that they are about to reach on final consensus as the government has disclosed its new name. He said that the issue of two members for ECP from Sindh and Balochistan was resolved but the CEC was the only matter yet to be resolved.

He stated that it was decided between the government and opposition that the opposition would have no reservation over the new name for the position of CEC which would be soon suggested by the government side.