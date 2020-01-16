Share:

The government’s negotiation committee is scheduled to meet Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) delegation on Thursday (today) to remove its reservations.

According to details, the committee comprises Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government’s committee met the representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) who provided a copy of written agreement and demanded its implementation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar acknowledged that government signed a written agreement with PML-Q and directed IG and Chief Secretary to improve their working relation with PML-Q.

CM Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q is a reliable ally and government intends to fulfill its promises.

Usman Buzdar, Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak represented the government. PML-Q team included Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Salik

Chief Secretary and IG Punjab also attended the meeting. Both sides discussed progress of development projects in Punjab and conveyed their reservations.

The government’s negotiation committee also held meeting with a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) including Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Ehsanullah Reki and others.

The BAP representatives expressed their concerns over not getting a federal ministry and non-issuance of development funds for the constituencies, sources privy to the matter revealed.

The government’s committee assured the delegation to remove their reservations while stressing that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foremost priority to solve the problems of Balochistan.

The committee said the premier will soon visit Balochistan and it will be made certain that funds for the development projects of the province are issued.