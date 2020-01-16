Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Businessmen Panel (BMP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged upon the federal government to hold consultations with the business community to bring the country out of the current deteriorating economic situation.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that the new team of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is headed by the top and experienced businessman and is fully capable for preparing workable recommendations for putting the national economy on right track.

He said that the depreciation of rupee is not good for the country and economy. He said that they are in the favour of appreciation of rupee to arrest the growing the inflation. Adnan Jalil, who is a graduate from United Kingdom, said that the whole nation is in favour of the abolition of corruption and arrest of the galloping inflation.

For arresting these problems, he proposed for the abolition of the Rs.5000 denomination currency note and registration of prize bonds with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), He said that the abolition of the prize bonds of Rs40,000 will create financial problem as the State Bank will have to pay compensation worth billions of rupees to the owners of prize bonds.

He called for the registration of the prize bonds or announcement of amnesty scheme in this regard.