Rawalpindi-In a major reshuffle within the police hierarchy, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan IGP Wednesday issued orders for the transfer of over 15 senior police officials, informed sources.

According to the notification issued by Islamabad police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Zubair Sheikh has been transferred and posted as SP City Zone, they said.

They said Zubair Sheikh has been given additional charge of SP Special Branch by IGP Islamabad Police.

They said SP Sarfraz Ahmed Virk has been posted as SP Industrial Area Zone. Similarly, IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan posted Farooq Amjad as SP CTF while tasked SP Abdul Wahab to head SP SSG, sources said.

According to sources, SP Farooque Ahmed was appointed as SP Headquarters (Aiwan-e-Sadar) by the IGP. ASP Hamza Amanullah, who was serving as SDPO Margalla, was also transferred and posted as ASP Model Sub Division PS Bharakahu whereas ASP Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, who was serving as SDPO Koral, was transferred and appointed as ASP Model Sub Division PS I-Area, sources said.

They said ASP Rana Tahir (ASP Traffic) was posted as ASP Model Sub Division PS Kohsar by the IGP Islamabad through a notification.

DSP Traffic Malik Abid Akram was changed and posted as SDPO Margalla with additional charge of SDPO/Women while SDPO Women Muhammad Hussain Lasi was posted as SDPO Koral, they added.

IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has posted Arif Hussain Shah as DSP Traffic whereas assigned DSP SPG Muhammad Ayub the task to look after the duties of DSP DPD in addition his own duties as DSP SPG. Sources said DSP Farooq Ahmed, who was earlier serving as DSP Foreign Mission, was ordered by the IGP to look after the duties of DSP DPD in addition to his own duties as DSP Foreign Mission.