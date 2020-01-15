Share:

TEHRAN-Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world powers was not dead and that he was unsure if any new pact agreed by United States President Donald Trump would last.

“The United States didn’t implement the existing deals and commitments, now it has withdrawn. I had a US deal and the US broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?” Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi.

Trump’s administration abandoned the pact aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear programme in 2018 and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

The US president said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on the need for a “Trump deal”.

Iran is interested in diplomacy, but not in negotiating with the US, Zarif said, adding the existing pact was among the “best deals” he could envisage.

Zarif spoke a day after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran of violating the terms of that agreement, a move that could eventually lead to the reimposing of UN sanctions.

He said Iran would respond to a letter sent by the three European countries and said the future of the pact, which was “not dead”, rested on Europe.

The accord, which makes it significantly more difficult for Iran to develop nuclear weapons undetected, was struck in Vienna by Iran, the three European nations, the United States, China and Russia.

The agreement allows a party to claim significant non-compliance by another party before a joint commission.

If the issue is not resolved by the commission, it then goes to an advisory board and eventually to the UN Security Council, which could reimpose sanctions that were lifted under the accord.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018. Since then Iran has walked back on its commitments including on processing uranium, which can be used in nuclear weapons. Tehran’s latest step in January to forgo the limit on the number of machines used to make uranium more potent prompted the Europeans to trigger the mechanism.

But the three powers said they “once again express our commitment” to the deal and expressed “determination to work with all participants to preserve it.”