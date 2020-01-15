Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal capital witnessed as many as 523 cases of kidnapping and sexual assault in 2019 against 381 in 2018, according to the official figures. The outskirts of the federal capital presented a bleak picture viz-a-viz the kidnapping case with Bhara Kahu and Golra police registering 53 such cases each in the year followed by Khanna police registering 47 and Koral police 33 cases.

All the police stations are located on the outskirts of the capital where other crime rate is also high as compared to the sectoral areas of the city.

According to the details, Aabpara police registered 15, Women 2, Secretariat 11, Kohsar 7, Bani Gala 25, Margalla 14, Karachi Company 29, Tarnol 32, Shalimar 21, Ramna 27, Industrial Area 20, Sabzi Mandi 19, Noon 18, Shams Colony 12, Shahzad Town 25, Nilore 10, Sihala 26 and Lohi Bher 24 such cases in 2019.

As far as zones are concerned, City Zone registered 113, Saddar Zone 176, Industrial Area 69, and Rural Zone 169 such cases during the period. The capital witnessed kidnapping/zina cases on daily basis.

In some cases, the police finds consent of the abductees to make it a case of elopement.

Furthermore, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two accused including a wanted proclaimed offender in connection with a murder case and recovered snatched mobile phone and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which successfully arrested Gul Agha son of Sakhai, a resident of Jalalabad Afghanistan (PO) and Basit Ali son of Rauf Ahmed, a resident of district Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered cell phones and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from them.

Separate cases have been registered in Noon and Khanna stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.